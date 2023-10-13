THE ST. PAUL’S SCHOOLS

Three small schools. One sprawling campus. Endless opportunities. That’s the condensed version of what it’s like to be part of The St. Paul’s Schools community. Robert, a fourth grader at St. Paul’s Pre and Lower School; Janelle, a junior at St. Paul’s School for Girls; and Dylan, a seventh grader at St. Paul’s School for Boys, share more about the school community.

WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT YOUR SCHOOL?

ROBERT: Learning is not limited to just inside the classroom. We get to go outside even when it’s not recess time. For example, our outdoor science teacher, Mr. Wallace, takes us outside to play games, and we get to use the ropes course.

JANELLE: I love how warm the environment is at school. SPSG is one of the places I feel most comfortable, which allows me to be my authentic self. I often am at SPSG for hours after the school day has ended and have even spent the majority of my summer working and volunteering on campus. I find it easy to love being at school when you’re always surrounded by kindness, energy, and opportunity.

DYLAN: The thing I like most about my school is how much freedom we have and how much the teachers trust us.

WHAT TEACHER/COACH/MENTOR HAS MADE THE BIGGEST IMPACT ON YOU, AND WHY?

ROBERT: My third-grade teacher, Mrs. Simons, taught us how to write paragraphs and essays and proofread and edit our work, all skills that I will continue to use throughout my life.

JANELLE: Ms. Evans in the Admissions Office has had the biggest impact on me. In my 9th grade year at SPSG, I stumbled into Ms. Evans’ office once and haven’t stopped since. During the school year, my friends and I visit Ms. Evans several times a day. She has provided me with guidance as a student, leader, friend, daughter, and young woman that has been integral to my personal growth in the upper school so far. I am truly grateful for each opportunity, recommendation, and connection that she has helped me to acquire. She has been a constant in my life by lending an ear to listen to my struggles, insights, and achievements, and source of laughter for myself and anyone whom she encounters. Most importantly, she has helped me realize the value of safe spaces for students of color.

DYLAN: The teacher that has made the greatest impact on me is English teacher Mr. Byars. Whenever I see him in the hall, he always says hi and tells a joke.

WHAT IS THE BIGGEST LESSON YOU WILL TAKE AWAY FROM YOUR SCHOOL EXPERIENCE?

ROBERT: My math teacher, Mrs. Goins, taught us to “work smarter, not harder,” which means working in a more organized manner to find ways to solve problems more efficiently and accurately.

JANELLE: The biggest lesson I will take away from my school experience is to follow my heart. As someone whose interests change frequently, I’ve been faced with many tough decisions as to what I will sacrifice and what I will take on. Such decisions can very easily become overwhelming and discouraging. However, I’ve realized that it’s most important to pursue what excites me and leave behind what doesn’t.

DYLAN: The biggest lesson I will take away is that learning doesn’t always have to be difficult because the teachers and community make it fun.

This article is part of the 2023-2024 Guide to Baltimore Independent Schools.

Like this: Like Loading...