Educating and inspiring children to think, feel, and act with depth, imagination, and purpose, the Waldorf approach to education empowers each child to respond to challenges from a solid ethical foundation with a free mind. Waldorf students Elia and Devyn vividly capture what has made their educational journey here so extraordinary: a supporting community and environment that makes Waldorf feel like family, an innovative and hands-on approach to teaching that makes learning fun, the beauty of the campus, and a culture of kindness.

WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT YOUR SCHOOL?

ELIA: I like the environment and the community in my school the most.

DEVYN: My favorite thing about my school is the teachers. They care, listen and understand I am human and I cannot always be perfect.

WHAT WOULD YOU TELL A STUDENT WHO IS THINKING ABOUT COMING TO YOUR SCHOOL?

ELIA: I would tell a student who is thinking about coming to our school that we do a lot of art and creative projects at the school.

DEVYN: Our middle school teachers are the best teachers you can get. They care and try to understand, especially my two mentors, Mrs. Gurreri and Mr. Mikko.

WHERE IS YOUR FAVORITE PLACE ON CAMPUS?

ELIA: My favorite place on campus is the library because it is peaceful and I can read.

DEVYN: My favorite place on campus is the swings on the hill. At the end of the day, our teacher will take us there sometimes and I always feel calm as me and my friends joke and laugh until one of us falls off the swings.

WHAT IS THE BIGGEST LESSON YOU WILL TAKE AWAY FROM YOUR SCHOOL EXPERIENCE?

ELIA: The biggest lesson I will take away from my school experience is the importance of community and having good people around you.

DEVYN: I take away from this school that people care about you and people do not have to be blood to be family.

This article is part of the 2023-2024 Guide to Baltimore Independent Schools.

