The second phase of redevelopment of Rash Field Park includes beach volleyball courts. Rendering courtesy of Mahan Rykiel Associates.

The next phase of redevelopment of Rash Field Park could include an open lawn for games and events, beach volleyball courts, walking trails, exercise equipment, and other features under new designs that Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore released Thursday.

The public park on the south side of the Inner Harbor underwent a $16.8 million update, including a new skate park and play areas, during the first phase of the project that opened in November 2021.

Where the first phrase emphasized children’s activities, the second phase of the project will focus on wellness, recreation, and leisure, Waterfront Partnership said.

An aerial view shows what Rash Field Park could look like after the completion of the second phase of the park’s redevelopment. Rendering courtesy of Mahan Rykiel Associates.

The second phase will update an additional 5 acres of the park, following the redevelopment of 2.5 acres during the first phase.

The new design concepts that were unveiled Thursday include plans for four main areas: “The Lawn,” “The Plaza,” “The Gardens,” and “The Beach.”

The second phase of redevelopment of Rash Field Park includes a large open lawn for athletic games, special events, and space of visitors to relax. Rendering courtesy of Mahan Rykiel Associates.

The large open lawn will be used for athletic games, events, and space for visitors to sit and relax on the grass.

Meanwhile, the beach area will be covered in sand and feature volleyball courts.

Between the lawn and beach will be a plaza with seating areas and awnings.

In the gardens, residents can engage with nature, as well as fitness activities and community programming.

Walking paths will wind through the park, including a nature walk, leisure walk, and fitness trail with exercise equipment.

The plans also include the relocation of the Pride of Baltimore Memorial within the park.

The second phase of redevelopment of Rash Field Park includes a plaza with seating areas and awnings. Rendering courtesy of Mahan Rykiel Associates.

“Knowing how well received and full of laughter and fun the first phase of the park has been, we are very excited to present these designs and bring the project one step closer to completion,” Waterfront Partnership President Laurie Schwartz said in a statement. “We are still several years from opening, but we’re excited to start the process.”

Schwartz said the partnership aims to begin the schematic design work by spring. Construction and the timeline for opening the second phase will depend on fundraising, she said.

“As with all projects of this size, designs may be adjusted before reaching the final construction phase,” Schwartz added.

The state of Maryland has committed $3 million for the second phase of the project.

The second phase of redevelopment of Rash Field Park includes gardens where visitors can engage with nature. Rendering courtesy of Mahan Rykiel Associates.

Waterfront Partnership is raising additional funds, with the project estimated to cost $15 million.

Waterfront Partnership worked with Mahan Rykiel and Assedo Consulting to gather community feedback for the planning of the second phase of the park’s redevelopment.

“Rash Field will be a park all Baltimoreans will be proud to claim as their own,” said Jingpeng Gu, president of Mahan Rykiel, in a statement. “It’s an exciting time to see a premier park at the Inner Harbor with a focus on nature, inclusivity and wellness.”

