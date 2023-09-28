Whether you are in the mood for a Happy Hour, Date Night or just a tasty cold one, Birroteca has what you need on tap. Take a look at their seasonal selection below. Tis the season to drink good beer.

Seasonal Selection:

SIERRA NEVADA

Oktoberfest 7

Amber Marzen 6.0% ABV 30 IBU

This rich Märzen lager features German malts for inviting aromas of honey and biscuity bread, flavors of caramel and graham cracker, and visions of sprawling beer tents. Smooth and balanced, Oktoberfest is here to celebrate.

EVOLUTION CRAFT BREWING

Jacques Au Lantern 7

Belgian Style Pumpkin Ale 6.3% ABV 20 IBU

Our fall seasonal is an unfiltered amber ale brewed with pumpkin and spices, and fermented with a Belgian yeast strain. Roasted pumpkin is added to the mash along with traditional pumpkin pie spices creating a classic fall beer.

SOUTHERN TIER Pumking 9 12oz

Imperial Pumpkin Ale 8.6% ABV 33 IBU

This beer gives off hints of pumpkin pie and spice aromas on the nose. Huge flavors of genuine pumpkin pie, nutmeg, and cinnamon come through. The mouthfeel is rich and creamy, yet crisp.

SPATEN Optimator Bottle 7

Doppelbock 7.6% ABV

The classic German dark beer, this bottom fermented Dopple Bock is full-bodied with a deep dark color and rich roasted malt flavor.

VICTORY Festbier Bottle 7

Märzen / Oktoberfest 5.6% ABV

Subtly sweet with a delicate malt nose, our Festbier gains its impressive body from our use of all imported German malts and decoction brewing process.

Along with their seasonal selection, Birroteca has a wide range of cocktails, wine and craft drafts. Stop by for a glass or two this fall.

