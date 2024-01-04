Baltimore’s former mayor Sheila Dixon says she put herself forward to join the Scott administration as City Administrator when Christopher Shorter left the job at the end of 2022.

“I said I would love to be part of your administration… and really get these agencies running properly,” she told WYPR’s Tom Hall on a Wednesday episode of Midday.

But, the job did not go to her. Instead, Mayor Brandon Scott tapped Faith Leach (who Dixon called a “wonderful person”) for the role. Leach, after a bit of drama with the city council, was fully confirmed to the role in March.

The city administrator is in many ways the mayor’s second-in-command. Leach often represents Scott at city council hearings and the Board of Estimates. She even hosted the New Year’s Eve countdown at the Inner Harbor on Sunday while the mayor was occupied with the birth of his newborn baby who had been delivered just days before.

Dixon previously said she would not be running for mayor but repeated on Midday what she has been saying since she ultimately began her 2024 campaign: that she is running because people have continuously approached her to solve their problems in city government.

Read more at WYPR.

