Take Flight! A Pre-K Adventure

Saturday, Sept. 30

9 to 10:30 a.m.

Looking for a Pre-K program for your child in Baltimore County? Join St. Paul’s next Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. for “Take Flight! A Pre-K Adventure.” Held on The St. Paul’s Schools’ beautiful 120-acre campus, Take Flight will offer a morning of adventures in learning for rising and prospective Pre-K students and their families. Families will have the opportunity to meet the fabulous team of educators at St. Paul’s Lower School and enjoy hands-on STEAM activities, story time, and purposeful play. Register here to discover the big opportunities that await your child at St. Paul’s!

Interested in learning more about St. Paul’s kindergarten through 4th grade? Register for a Lower School Information Session this fall from October through January.

