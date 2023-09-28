4705 Pleasant Grove Road • Reisterstown, MD 21136

Live authentically. Take the road less traveled. Look forward to driving the country lane meandering through the trees and arriving home. Nestled on a sprawling expanse of 19.90 acres. A farm that will stand the test of time, both enchanting and enduring. Lose yourself in the stillness. Exudes a harmonious aesthetic. A soothing neutral palette. The quality of millwork and workmanship is palpable throughout. Open kitchen and gathering spaces. A porch made for living that wraps three sides, an architectural element that will elevate your enjoyment. Offers a tranquil oasis where you can bask in the mesmerizing dance of sunlight filtering through the surrounding foliage. This picturesque vantage point becomes your front-row seat to witness the ever-changing canvas of nature’s happenings. The windows serve as both portals to the outside world and artful frames through which you can appreciate the beauty of every season. They beckon you to gaze out onto the poolside, a deep blue sanctuary that promises a refreshing dip. Thoughtfully sited and meticulously built barn and outbuilding created with a skilled eye and a passion for maximizing functionality. Delight in the strength of an Amish-constructed barn. This barn, with its weathered timbers and rugged charm houses an ample workshop, stalls, and a loft. A very versatile space. Luxe chicken house. The ultimate ventilated outbuilding to store wood and multiple generators. A destination pavilion with a strong sheltering roof. A place you will want to spend time and take in the vistas beyond overlooking the wildflower gardens and shimmering pool. Soak in the atmosphere, enveloped by the lush greenery that surrounds the property. Let your cares drift away as the gentle breeze carries whispers of serenity and the calming sounds of water. Lower-level lives as a pool house/party barn within the main house, stylish concrete floors, ample gym, billiards, and bar. This home tells a story of rustic elegance infused in a modern farmhouse. You’re not merely a resident; you’re an observer of nature’s symphony, a steward of a slice of timeless beauty that melds the past with the present in perfect harmony. Cultivate your existence. Please book your appointment now. In the event the active date changes, you will be notified. The art of uniting human and home. Please do not visit without an appointment. Property is subject to Conservation Easement.

Like this: Like Loading...