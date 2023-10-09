The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore announced Saturday, Oct. 7, the creation of an emergency fund to support Israel in the wake of the land, sea and air attack by Hamas in Gaza.

In an email to supporters of the federation, Associated President Marc B. Terrill wrote, “I apologize for breaking the sanctity of Shabbat and the Jewish holidays, but the horrific news of the attack on Israel and its people warrants that I do so. The Jewish principle of Pikuach Nefesh (saving one’s life) takes precedence during times like this. The lives of innocent civilians — women, men, elderly, children, disabled and the infirmed — are now under attack. Our collective response at this critical time will save lives.

“Civilian casualties are severe. Israelis have been kidnapped and taken hostage, and there is widespread destruction across the country,” he wrote. “The Associated and our Jewish community, along with our friends and neighbors, are mourning and praying for the State of Israel and her people. Our fundamental values of life and civility implore us to ACT now. We have started an emergency fund to help victims of this war with humanitarian services and support measures — 100% of your donation will go directly toward this life saving work.”

