If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound? Similarly, if a digital campaign launches on the internet to raise awareness about affordable internet and 40% of households in that city lack wireline internet access, will those households be able to see the campaign and learn about their eligibility?

The second of these questions was tested Thursday as Mayor Brandon Scott’s administration announced the Bmore Connected campaign, a new multi-partner initiative through the Baltimore City Office of Information and Technology (BCIT) that aims to address the digital divide while providing key assistance to disconnected Balitimoreans.

In 2021, Baltimore City and key partners committed $35 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds toward its goal of ending the digital divide by 2030. Since that commitment, new funds and campaigns like Bmore Connected have been announced with plans to increase awareness of a federal benefit enabling access to affordable home internet.

Abell Foundation, a partner in the aforementioned Bmore Connected campaign, previously reported that 40% of Baltimore households do not have wireline internet access. Bmore Connected holds the namesake of a map launched in 2013 with the aim to show the locations of homeless shelters, food and emergency service agencies.

“Knowing the available resources to address the digital divide is a crucial step for Baltimore residents,” stated Kenya Asli, Interim Director of BCIT’s Office of Broadband and Digital Equity. “Through Bmore Connected, our aim is to ensure that households are informed about affordable home internet options for school, healthcare, work, and other needs.”

BCIT did not immediately return Technical.ly’s Thursday comment request.

Technical.ly was instead able to reach Anisah Best, a tech entrepreneur and founder of Baltimore Technology Hub, a community-based startup that specializes in providing supportive technology resource services. Best said that whatever the campaign’s rollout entails, any discounted internet offerings should have the adequate speed for residents to actually participate in today’s world.

Read more at Technical.ly

Like this: Like Loading...