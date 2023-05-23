It may be hard to imagine, but the start of Summer 2023 is just around the corner! For some families, planning for summer camp begins in the winter, but it is not too late to register for an amazing summer at camp!

Summer at Friends offers a variety of programming for ages 4 to 13. Programs include daily swimming, lunch and snack, and all of the amenities that Friends School of Baltimore’s 35 acre campus has to offer!

Junior Camp is the perfect fit for ages 4 and 5, featuring daily art, music, science, swimming, special activities and more, all in the comfort of the Pre-Primary building, designed just for young kids!

Senior Camp is an amazing adventure for ages 10 to 13, featuring daily art, science, tennis, activity, and plenty of time for socializing and friendship!

Sports Camp is designed for aspiring athletes ages 7 to 11. It includes a mix of instruction and game play in a variety of sports and skills including basketball, baseball, flag football, and soccer. Sports camp takes advantage of an expansive turf field, baseball diamond, tennis courts, and air conditioned gymnasium, all of which are located on campus.

If you are looking for improve and drama, Take Two is available for ages 9 – 13 during the first session (June 20 – July 14)!

A variety of specialized creative technology camps are also available. Options include:

• Pix & Flix, focused on digital photography, video, and editing (Ages 9 – 13)

• Robots & Rockets, focused on building and programming robots and constructing and launching model rockets. (Ages 8 – 13)

• Tech Tapas, which offers the opportunity for 7 to 10-year-olds to explore a variety of creative activities such as digital art and audio recording in a self-paced environment.

Registration is currently open and spaces are limited and filling quickly. The registration deadline for Session A is Friday, June 2!

For more information visit www.fscamp.org or contact the Camp Office at 410-649-3218.

