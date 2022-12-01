Celebrate the holidays at Star Bright Farm. Whether sipping on something warm or munching on something delicious, enjoying live music in the cozy barn or creating some magic during a wreath making workshop – and don’t forget the holiday shopping at the market – Star Bright Farm has a little bit of everything this holiday season.

There is no better place to check off you gift list than the Barn Market. Filled with artisan made gifts, the market is filled with products for bath, body, home and garden. The Barn Market also offers small, private group shopping experiences (minimum of four shoppers). Arrangements can be made by texting Helen at 410-303-8030 or emailing at helen@starbright-farm.com. Opened on weekends from 10am – 5pm, shop small and shop local.

On December 10, join Star Bright Farm for a beautiful holiday evening with husband and wife Americana duo The Honey Dewdrops! Enjoy the cozy barn and barn Market lit up for the holidays. Grab your tickets today and come sip savor and holiday shop while you listen to the husband and wife duo play.

Wine from Boordy Vineyards and Diamondback Brewing will be available. Nonalcoholic beverages and snacks will be available from Star Bright Farm. Outside food and beverages are not permitted as we want to support our vendors!

GET TICKETS

Wreath Making Workshops

December 10: 10-12

December 11: 10-12

Join Star Bright Farm for a very special Holiday Wreath Making Workshop with talented Sarah Malphrus. We have been collecting and drying all natural materials for months and are excited to share what we have preserved for this class. All guests will begin with a pre-made evergreen wreath that will then be embellished with many collected fresh and dried bits of nature from the Farm. Limited number of tickets available for these workshops so sign up now!

HOLIDAY WREATH MAKING WORKSHOPS

While shopping, enjoy some warm love in beverage and baked goods form. For the entire month of December, stop by the Bee Kind Bowl food truck for some treats (handmade by Dough Run). Peter, Bella and Helen have completed Barista training and Dough Run will be providing their amazing baked goods. Don’t shop hungry! The menu will feature lavender lattes, herbal tea blends, organic sodas, baked goods, granola bars and chips.

*Due to a prior engagement, food truck will not be on site on 12/3

‘Tis the season for holiday magic. Escape the holiday hustle and embrace local, small shopping at Star Bright Farm.

Like this: Like Loading...