Seeking a delightfully different sort of seasonal celebration this October? The Waldorf School of Baltimore has you covered with their annual community event: The Magical Moon Stroll.

On Saturday, October 7th WSB joins forces with local artists, alumni, and actors to prepare an enchanted stroll which encapsulates all the wonder and magic of Halloween – without all the spooky stuff.

Following a lantern lit path, children and their caregivers will be guided in small groups through Waldorf’s outdoor classrooms for a whimsical living story, meeting magical and kind-spirited creatures and collecting natural and hand crafted treasures along the way.

At the end of the Path, enjoy warm apple cider and a small sweet treat before departing.

Designed to be heartwarming and engaging to all, but especially for children 8 and under, children (parents too!) are encouraged to dress up in imaginative, media-free, preferably homemade/simple costumes and should bring a small treat bag or basket for treasures. Dress for the weather, as this event will be exclusively outdoors. Your evening will last approximately 45 minutes.

__________

Location: The Waldorf School of Baltimore, 4801 Tamarind Road, Baltimore MD

Cost: $7| Babes in arms who will not be enjoying treats or treasures are free. Please choose your desired time slot when reserving your space and plan to arrive a few moments early, with ample time to park along Tamarind Road or Yellowood Road.

Stroll Times: 4pm, 430pm, 5pm, 530pm, 6pm, 630pm.

FAQ:

Why do I need to specify if attendee is adult or child if all ticket prices are the same?

To ensure that each ticketed child receives the hand-crafted treasure, we need an accurate count of children expected.

What is the refund policy?

You may receive a refund up to 7 days before the event. In event of heavy rain your ticket will be refunded.

How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

Email: communications@twsb.org

