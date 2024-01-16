The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office is expected to announce new legislation that would change Maryland’s early release system for incarcerated people following the killing of beloved tech founder and CEO Pava LaPere.

Figures in Baltimore’s tech community have penned letters to legislators advocating for the new bill, moved to action by the situation surrounding Jason Billingsley, who has been indicted in connection with LaPere’s death.

“Baltimore public safety is something I am passionate about and the existing holes in Maryland legislation affect everyone’s safety in Maryland but, especially the women who contribute so much to Baltimore city and the larger Maryland ecosystem,” Juliana Buonanno, CEO and founder of Tech Slice, told Technical.ly.

She’s one of many who questions whether Billingsley should have been free at the time of LaPere’s killing.

