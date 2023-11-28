Charm City Countdown, the largest all-inclusive NYE charity gala on the East Coast returns for its fifteenth year. Held at the BWI Hilton, this year’s theme is THE ROYAL RENAISSANCE BALL. Think the Ren Fest meets Cinderella’s Ball! Leave your wallet at home, this event features EVERYTHING! Including 16 party zones, ultra-premium 4.5-hour open bars (with NO long lines), gourmet dinner buffets (Crab Dip, Tiger Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce, Oyster Raw Bar, Beef Stations with Grilled Flank Steak, AND MORE!), the regions best live bands & DJs, multiple dance floors, Karaoke Lounge, Maryland Renaissance Festival entertainers, Silent Disco, Party Favors for all, Champagne Toast & the Largest Balloon Drops in Maryland at midnight.
Visit charmcitycountdown.com for tickets and discounted hotel rooms.