Katie Overly photographed the in Baltimore Ravens locker room.

A longtime Baltimore Ravens super fan has the chance to win NFL Fan of the Year.

The nationwide contest recognizes individuals who have a special affinity for their local team, inspire others, and display how football can unite communities.

Born and raised in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Katie Overly got into football after high school in 2005. With no interest in the other Pennsylvania football teams and living closer to Maryland, she started attending home games and quickly got attached to the Ravens flock.

The registered nurse, known as “the nurse with the purple hair,” still remembers her first game where the Ravens took on the Detroit Lions.

“It was pouring down raining, I was soaked, but I loved every minute of the experience,” Overly said. “From then I started going to a couple games a year and I soon realized, this is my team.”

Overly, whose favorite player is tight end Mark Andrews, never misses a home game or a tailgate gathering. The permanent seat license owner and her friends use the Solo Gibbs recreation center, which is just a few blocks from the stadium, for parking and tailgating.

“The staff at the rec center are amazing,” she said. “They’ve got a boom box playing music. They’re singing when we leave. They have bathrooms available and all proceeds go to the rec center. So it’s important that while having a good time I’m also contributing to the Baltimore community. And that’s what the Ravens flock is all about: a positive experience and the community coming together.”

Several months ago, Overly saw an opportunity online to nominate herself for an annual competition to become the NFL Fan of the Year. She didn’t think she had the slightest chance of winning, but she still wrote an essay introducing herself and explaining her super fandom.

Last month, one fan for each NFL team was selected as a finalist — 32 in total. To Overly’s surprise, she was chosen for the Ravens and the organization decided to break the exciting news in their own special way.

Overly’s boyfriend told her they were invited with 100 other fans to an open practice at the Ravens Under Armour training facility in Owings Mills.

Coincidentally, the Ravens hold an open practice every summer for fans to watch the team prepare for the upcoming season and Overly missed the 2022 practice due to tickets selling out within minutes.

Naturally, she made sure she wasn’t going to miss this one. She cleared her schedule that day, put on her best Ravens gear, and made her way to Baltimore with her family.

After arriving at the training facility, she didn’t see any other fans nor did she see players practicing, so she was instantly disappointed, thinking her boyfriend had the wrong date.

A Ravens employee gave her family a warm welcome and took them on a private tour of the facility. They even got to meet and take photos with defensive end Calais Campbell, so for Overly it was still a great day.

But the confusion was at an all time high until she was told, “By the way, congratulations, you’re the Ravens fan of the year.” Katie Overly on her visit to the Baltimore Ravens training facility. Photo courtesy of Baltimore Ravens.

“I thought I was being punked,” Overly said. “I just stood there for five minutes in shock. It wasn’t until the drive home that it hit me. Then I put the windows down and screamed.”

All 32 finalists will receive an all expenses paid trip to the 2023 NFL Honors and the Super Bowl in Arizona. The grand prize winner will be crowned the NFL Fan of the Year at NFL Honors and will receive an commemorative trophy.

The grand prize winner is decided by public votes and they are currently open online until Feb. 8. Click here to read Katie’s story and vote.

