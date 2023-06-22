Baltimore City sells Filbert Street Garden, once a trash-filled lot, to South Baltimore nonprofit for $1 — The Baltimore Sun
Next phase of Rash Field Park redevelopment needs $10M more to break ground — Baltimore Business Journal
Already loose, rules for Extra Work Orders on city contracts are being expanded — Baltimore Brew
Moore turns to controversial former pick to head Office of Small, Minority, and Women Business Affairs — Maryland Matters
Fading History: “Ghost” Signs Evoke Baltimore’s Commerical Past — Baltimore Magazine