Drivers caught on camera speeding through Maryland work zones could receive fines 7x higher — WMAR
T-Pain to perform at halftime in Baltimore for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game — WBAL
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott initiates AFC Championship wager with Kansas City mayor — WJZ
Baltimore Council President Nick Mosby testifies at ex-wife Marilyn Mosby’s mortgage fraud trial — The Baltimore Sun
Faidley’s gets closer to moving to new space amid construction delays — Baltimore Business Journal
Home care and nursing home workers need wage protections, advocates say — Maryland Matters