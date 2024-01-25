Drivers caught on camera speeding through Maryland work zones could receive fines 7x higher — WMAR

T-Pain to perform at halftime in Baltimore for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game — WBAL

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott initiates AFC Championship wager with Kansas City mayor — WJZ

Baltimore Council President Nick Mosby testifies at ex-wife Marilyn Mosby’s mortgage fraud trial — The Baltimore Sun

Faidley’s gets closer to moving to new space amid construction delays — Baltimore Business Journal

Home care and nursing home workers need wage protections, advocates say — Maryland Matters

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *