The cast of the Broadway musical “SIX” perform as the six wives of Henry VIII. Photo by Joan Marcus.

The six wives of Henry VIII will take the stage and share their stories through original pop-style songs in the Broadway musical “SIX” at the Hippodrome Theatre from May 9-14, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Created by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the hit musical won the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) during the 2021/2022 Broadway season.

Moss and Marlow started writing “SIX” while they were students at Cambridge University in early 2017.

First presented as a submission to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2017, the musical was later performed at the Norwich Playhouse and again at Edinburgh Festival in 2018.

“SIX” was scheduled to open on Broadway in March 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The musical officially opened on Broadway in October 2021.

The six wives are played by: Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard, and Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein and Cecilia Snow.

