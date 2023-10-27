Are you interested in a new career, but worried about how to pay for education and training?

With the Baltimore County College Promise scholarship program, students who qualify can attend CCBC without the cost of tuition and fees. Both credit and non-credit programs are eligible for College Promise scholarships, including more than 100 CCBC Continuing Education Workforce Certificate Programs!

As “last dollar in scholarships,” the Baltimore County College Promise scholarships cover tuition and mandatory fees for eligible students after applying all other financial awards—such as Pell grants, state aid and scholarships.

There are many short-term career training programs eligible for College Promise scholarships, and these are a great option to get you job-ready quickly – from three months to one year. Programs include A+ Certified PC Repair Technician, Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Commercial Vehicle Operator A Class, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), HVAC/Refrigeration Technician, Massage Therapist, Medical Coding, Nursing Assistant, Polysomnographic (Sleep) Technologist, Veterinary Assistant and more.

Learn more in CCBC’s Career Resource Guide, which features a comprehensive list of Workforce Training Certificate programs.

CCBC has convenient locations across the Baltimore region, including three main campus sites in Catonsville, Dundalk and Essex, extension centers in Hunt Valley, Owings Mills and Randallstown, and many community locations that include area high schools. If remote learning is more your style, CCBC also offers hundreds of online credit and Continuing Education courses at CCBC Online.

If you’re interested in learning more about CCBC’s Workforce Training Certificate programs or to find out if you are eligible for Baltimore County College Promise Scholarship funding, call CCBC today at 443-840-2222 or visit ccbcmd.edu/ConEd.

Like this: Like Loading...