Adnan Syed shares 93-slide presentation in effort to get AG to open investigation — WBAL

Judge approves foreclosure sale of Kevin Spacey’s Baltimore home — The Baltimore Sun

Carroll County Public School students take a stand against potential book bans — WJZ

Maryland officials announce $120M for K-12 behavioral health services — Associated Press

Made in Baltimore: Entertainment legend André De Shields says he carries this city with him wherever he goes. — Baltimore Beat

In Watermelon Sugar Celebrates 25 Years on the Avenue in Hampden — Baltimore Magazine

