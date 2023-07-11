Local deli expands to sell groceries after Eddie’s of Mt. Vernon closes — WMAR

Mini golf chain Puttshack headed to Chasen Cos. project in Harbor East — Baltimore Business Journal

MICA staff, faculty brace for layoffs ahead of fall 2023 semester — The Baltimore Banner

Baltimore Metro Subway service remains shut down, passengers frustrated, after electrical fire — WJZ

Maryland consumers struggle under the weight of credit card debt amid high inflation and interest rates — The Baltimore Sun

Official portraits of O’Malleys finally coming to Annapolis — Maryland Matters

