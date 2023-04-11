Bill to bolster security guard oversight in Maryland heads to governor’s desk for final approval — The Baltimore Sun

Proposal to overhaul tax sale fails to pass after Baltimore City pumps breaks on own legislation — The Baltimore Banner

Black-owned market coming to Baltimore Peninsula — WMAR

SZA expands ‘The S.O.S. Tour’ to include stop in Baltimore — WBAL

Donna Kelce’s Maryland-made jersey on display at Pro Football Hall of Fame — WJZ

Photos: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Rock CFG Bank Arena Opening — Baltimore Magazine

