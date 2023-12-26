Morning in Baltimore, December 2023 Credit: Laura Lippman

U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for man who fell off cruise ship that departed from Baltimore – CBS Baltimore/WJZ-TV

10-year-old girl dies in Christmas morning fire in Elkton – WBAL-TV

Lamar Jackson puts up ‘MVP performance’ as Baltimore beats Niners – NFL.com

New Baltimore-area north-south public transit lines to stop short of Lutherville – The Sun

State leaders promise vigorous housing agenda but advocates sweat the details – Maryland Matters

Holiday carjacking caught on camera in Baltimore County – FOX Baltimore/WBFF-TV

