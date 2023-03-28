The morning light in Baltimore in March 2023. Credit: Laura Lippman

Maryland has 5th lowest Covid deaths per capita in nation – The Sun

Senate plan calls for independent state agency to oversee recreational cannabis – Maryland Matters

City Council votes to raise fines on 3-1-1 calls to vacant homes – WMAR-TV

Mayor directs DPW to deny request to discharge processed Ohio wastewater into Baltimore system – WBAL-TV

Outdoor beer garden planned for Hampden this spring – Baltimore Business Journal

Maryland women’s basketball falls to South Carolina in Elite Eight – 247Sports

