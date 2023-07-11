The morning light in Baltimore in July 2023 Credit: Laura Lippman

Nearly $21 million in weed sales reported in first week of recreational legalization in Maryland – WJZ-TV

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says no to GOP calls for special session on gun violence – WBAL-TV

As Lidl’s in Brooklyn Park sets to close, retailers say theft rates at grocery stores are unacceptably high – WBFF-TV

Orioles’ Adley Rutschman puts on a switch-hitting show in Home Run Derby but falls in opening round – The Sun

Field of Screams Maryland haunted attraction is seeking employees, will double number of stations – WTOP News

Happy Nappy Day encourages Black Baltimoreans to embrace natural hair – Baltimore Magazine

