The Baltimore area could see unusually intense and severe storms Monday afternoon and evening.
The culprit is “[a] very strong cold front for this time of year coupled with potent upper level energy and significant instability,” said Pete Winstead, instructor at The Johns Hopkins University and research meteorologist at The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.
A tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. EST from central Pennsylvania to Central Virginia, including Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, according to The Weather Channel.
The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement for the greater Baltimore-Washington region for 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday
A U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic tweet reads, “Waterway users are urged to heed local weather watches, warnings, and small craft advisories.”
Baltimore City’s transportation department warned of heavy rain and storms, including the possibility of “severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts.”
Baltimore County Government warned of widespread damaging winds and large hail, and the potential for tornadoes.
Baltimore County Public Schools cancelled all in-person afternoon and evening activities for Monday.
It has been ten years since a “moderate” risk for severe weather has been issued for the Baltimore-Washington, D.C. region.
“When outlooks like this are issued, it means the Storm Prediction Center has high confidence there will be widespread and damaging severe weather within the region,” Winstead said. “The National Weather Service issued a strongly-worded tornado watch, so please take any watches and warnings more seriously than usual.”