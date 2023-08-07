The Baltimore area could see unusually intense and severe storms Monday afternoon and evening.

The culprit is “[a] very strong cold front for this time of year coupled with potent upper level energy and significant instability,” said Pete Winstead, instructor at The Johns Hopkins University and research meteorologist at The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory.

A tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. EST from central Pennsylvania to Central Virginia, including Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, according to The Weather Channel. NEW: A tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. EDT from central Pennsylvania to central Virginia, including Washington, D.C. and Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/eFkHqUh5HP — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 7, 2023

The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement for the greater Baltimore-Washington region for 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday Some perspective: This is the first moderate risk for severe weather in at least 10 years for much of our forecast area. — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 7, 2023

A U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic tweet reads, “Waterway users are urged to heed local weather watches, warnings, and small craft advisories.” The @NWS has issued a Special Weather Statement for the greater Baltimore/Washington region from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.



Waterway users are urged to heed local weather watches, warnings, and small craft advisories.



For information and local forecasts visit https://t.co/6VQK7ZdpH8 pic.twitter.com/n9mDgsU6RI — USCG Mid-Atlantic (@uscgmidatlantic) August 7, 2023

Baltimore City’s transportation department warned of heavy rain and storms, including the possibility of “severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts.” Heavy Rain and Storm Warning.



Severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts are possible, mainly along and east of I-95 this afternoon.



Stay up to date!

Check the weather before you go out.

Download the https://t.co/3PUJBAg6Uw App for live weather.

Know before you go. pic.twitter.com/oeetVacMTx — Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) August 7, 2023

Baltimore County Government warned of widespread damaging winds and large hail, and the potential for tornadoes. Baltimore County could see severe weather this afternoon! Storms will move in between 2-9 pm. Widespread damaging winds will be the primary threat, along with large hail and the potential for tornadic activity. Sign up for Baltco Alert to stay informed!https://t.co/IGAgneHLoV pic.twitter.com/rDfKbcSnO8 — Baltimore County Emergency Management (@BaltCoEmergency) August 7, 2023 I hope everyone stays safe and weather aware as severe storms move in!



This afternoon and into this evening, Baltimore County could see significant thunderstorms with the potential for damaging straight-line winds and hail, and the possibility of tornado activity https://t.co/a0oFQTwo6v — County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) August 7, 2023

Baltimore County Public Schools cancelled all in-person afternoon and evening activities for Monday. ALERT: Due to impending inclement weather, all in-person afternoon and evening activities are cancelled for today, Monday, August 7, 2023. — Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) August 7, 2023

It has been ten years since a “moderate” risk for severe weather has been issued for the Baltimore-Washington, D.C. region.

“When outlooks like this are issued, it means the Storm Prediction Center has high confidence there will be widespread and damaging severe weather within the region,” Winstead said. “The National Weather Service issued a strongly-worded tornado watch, so please take any watches and warnings more seriously than usual.”

Tornado Watch 602 has been issued for DC, Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince Georges, St. Marys, and Washington counties until 9:00 PM EDT.#DCwx #MDwx pic.twitter.com/uuVWqoYUaQ — Maryland Weather (@stateMDWX) August 7, 2023 Monday August 7

⚠️ SEVERE STORM RISK TODAY

🏃‍♂️ 🚴‍♀️ MARYLAND TREK 10 Day 2- Our team begins in Cumberland to honor Jacob

📡 Live Radar Widget

⛈️ Rain/Storms will affect our day and we will make some adjustment

📝 7-Day Forecast:

🔗 Full Report: https://t.co/zSbeusQSgq pic.twitter.com/h11xjYE1nf — Justin Berk (@JustinWeather) August 7, 2023

