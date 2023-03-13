Voting is now open for an art competition of works inspired by the Preakness Stakes and thoroughbred horse racing.

The second annual “Art of Racing” contest features 204 artworks by artists from Maryland and 18 other states. This year’s competition received nearly 40% more submissions than last year.

Starting today, the public can cast their votes for their favorite pieces. Voting will close March 27 at 11:59 p.m.

After two weeks, the top 10 works that earn the most votes will progress to the finalist round.

A judging panel – comprising leaders in arts, business, philanthropy, and politics who support Park Heights role in the 148 years of Preakness races – will choose the winning piece from those 10 finalists. The winner will be announced April 11.

The winner will receive a $4,000 stipend and two VIP passes to Preakness Stakes, which will be held May 20 at Pimlico Race Course.

The winner’s artwork will also be used in Preakness merchandise, with proceeds going to the nonprofit Park Heights Renaissance, which connects Park Heights residents with employment and affordable housing opportunities.

Last year’s winner, a piece titled “Speed,” was created by Maryland Institute College of Art student Theresia Zhang.

