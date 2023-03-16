Waterfront Partnerships is encouraging public input at a meeting to discuss the upcoming Baltimore Blueway.

Recreational users of the harbor are invited to Harbor East’s Patagonia on Wednesday, March 22, 7 p.m. to review and comment on the planning process, the suggested routes, and the access points of the new water trail system.

At the meeting, officials will share draft plans, provide project updates, lead group discussions, and answer questions as they prepare to move toward a final version of the plan.

The Baltimore Blueway is one of the Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiatives to help clean up Baltimore’s waterways as well as encourage more recreational resources at the harbor.

The vision proposes water trails and access points in the Inner Harbor and Middle Branch targeted to paddle sport fans including kayaking, canoeing, and more.

“Inspiration for this project came from water trails in other cities, especially the Buffalo Blueway, which turned a formerly industrial waterfront into a recreational resource for the city,” said Adam Lindquist, director of the Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative.

The final Baltimore Blueway plan will be released in June.

The meeting is free and open to the public, but registration is suggested. Click here to register.

