On Monday night, a last-minute resolution condemning the actions of militant group Hamas and denouncing antisemitism failed in the Baltimore City Council after four members decided to abstain. On Tuesday, those four members sent out a joint-letter explaining their decision.

Ultimately, the abstaining members said they felt the resolution was “incomplete” because it did not acknowledge the “millions of Palestinians and members of Islamic faith” who they noted have also faced oppression and discrimination.

The resolution by Councilmember Isaac Yitzy Schleifer was not on the regular agenda for review. Instead councilmembers saw it for the first time, placed on their desks, at the regular meeting. It needed 12 votes for immediate adoption.

Councilmembers Ryan Dorsey (D-3), Kristerfer Burnett (D-8), Phyllicia Porter (D-10) and Odette Ramos (D-14) abstained from voting.

“First and foremost, we unequivocally condemn the actions of Hamas, a designated terrorist organization by numerous countries and international entities,” the letter began.

“It is essential to emphasize that our condemnation of Hamas should not be misconstrued as a lack of support for the Palestinian people. We stand in solidarity with Palestinians and Israelis who yearn for a peaceful and prosperous future.”

