A nationally-recognized nonprofit working to quell violence in urban centers has a new home in Baltimore.

Staff, donors and local officials celebrated the open house of the 15,000-square-foot- safe space Wednesday. It will serve young men at risk for gun violence.

Roca’s CEO, Molly Baldwin, says the two story tower located in Mount Vernon is more than an office building.

“To have a home really is a statement for them that they matter,” said Baldwin. “The fact that it’s located here in the center of the city speaks volumes to them and also is a symbol of what’s possible for young people.”

Since 2018, Roca has helped 445 young men change their lives. Those who are between ages 16-24 will complete GED coursework, engage in cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and convene before heading to various work sites.

For Quante Jones, attending Roca has given him a sense of purpose. He testified about the organization’s impact.

“If it wasn’t for Roca being so consistent, I wouldn’t be here today,” said Jones. “I probably wouldn’t even be alive. CBT helped me with self control and patience and just having critical thinking. So if something was to happen, before I would just react, now it’s like, think before I react.”

In 2022 alone, 95% of participants— who stayed with the program for two years— were not incarcerated for new charges. According to the organization’s data, four years of Roca costs 83% less than four years in a Maryland prison.

Read more (and listen) at WYPR.

