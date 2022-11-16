Baltimore County will let police first review requested disciplinary records and challenge their release, worrying Anton’s Law advocates — The Baltimore Sun
Melissa Hyatt no longer to serve as police chief in Baltimore County — WMAR-TV
Republican Jessica Haire concedes to incumbent Steuart Pittman in Anne Arundel County Executive race — WJZ-TV
Months after first report, Lakeview Towers residents say problems persist — WBAL-TV
Highlighting Voices of the Unheard: In a seemingly endless sea of podcasts, Aaron Dante has found a formula to engage listeners and subjects from a wide variety of backgrounds and occupations. — Baltimore Beat