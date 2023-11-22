Morning in Baltimore, November 2023 Credit: Isabel Cumming

Documents allege Morgan State shooting suspect was involved with violent drug-trafficking ring – CBS Baltimore/WJZ

Locust Point Community Garden plans to relocate after Under Armour forces closure – The Sun

Maryland Zoo animals create unique artwork for holiday sale to fund conservation efforts – FOX Baltimore/WBFF

What’s the plan for property owners who can’t or don’t check for lead in pipes? – WBAL-TV

Baltimore home-sellers are cutting prices more than in other areas – Baltimore Business Journal

