The Baltimore harbor on the day before Thanksgiving, captured by Laura Lippman via Twitter.

Rowhouse explosion in Pigtown injures three – WBAL-TV

Fears of expanding food desert in West Baltimore prompts emergency meeting – WMAR-TV

Six dead in mass shooting at Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia – CNN

Archdiocese will not oppose release of AG report detailing Catholic Church abuse – The Sun

Defeated GOP candidate Shifanelli misses deadline to run for state party chair – Maryland Matters

Md. cannabis industry hopes for big sales during ‘Green Wednesday’ – Baltimore Business Journal

Louis Diggs, who ‘wrote the book’ on Black history in Baltimore County, dies at age 90 – Baltimore Times

