Rowhouse explosion in Pigtown injures three – WBAL-TV
Fears of expanding food desert in West Baltimore prompts emergency meeting – WMAR-TV
Six dead in mass shooting at Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia – CNN
Archdiocese will not oppose release of AG report detailing Catholic Church abuse – The Sun
Defeated GOP candidate Shifanelli misses deadline to run for state party chair – Maryland Matters
Md. cannabis industry hopes for big sales during ‘Green Wednesday’ – Baltimore Business Journal
Louis Diggs, who ‘wrote the book’ on Black history in Baltimore County, dies at age 90 – Baltimore Times