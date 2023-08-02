The early morning light breaks at the Inner Harbor Credit: Laura Lippman

Trial postponed for former Gilman School teacher accused of sexually abusing a student – WJZ-TV

School districts still face bus driver shortages, but fewer than last year – WMAR-TV

Over $87 million spent on cannabis in Maryland’s first month of recreational sales – Washington Post

College behind bars: How a Md. university and a maximum security prison work toward change – WTOP News

Here’s how Martin O’Malley talked about Social Security before he was tapped to lead it – The Sun

Investigation into Harford County wiretap case referred to Maryland state prosecutor – WBFF-TV

