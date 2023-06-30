The West North Avenue Development Authority (WNADA) on Thursday received $11.4 million in state funds to support revitalization efforts in West Baltimore.

Dignitaries on hand for the announcement included Gov. Wes Moore, State Sen. Antonio Hayes (D-Baltimore City, District 40), and Del. Marlon Amprey (D-Baltimore City, District 40). They were joined by Coppin State University President Anthony L. Jenkins, who serves as WNADA chair; WNADA Executive Director Chad Williams; Secretary of Housing & Community Development Jacob R. Day; and Coppin State 2022 graduate Christy Turner, according to the press release.

“I believe in West Baltimore and the West North Avenue Development Authority – that’s why I worked with the General Assembly to secure over $11 million in this year’s budget for this important partnership between state government and the community,” Moore said in a statement. “It takes real partnership to get something like this done — and I know that this funding is going to help revitalize communities, help renew a sense of possibility in these neighborhoods; and help write a new chapter in the story of our state.”

WNADA is chaired by the president of Coppin State University, a historically Black institution, who heads a coalition of state, local, and community partners to support the development of a comprehensive neighborhood revitalization strategy for the West North Avenue corridor.

The organization advises Maryland and Baltimore agencies on planning and development for the West North Avenue corridor. They’ve analyzed a dozen development plans from local organizations to create an integrated plan that aligns with WNADA’s priorities on housing, economic development, and transportation, according to the press release.

WNADA plans to award $10 million in grants to organizations planning redevelopment projects along the corridor between Coppin State and Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA) that benefit current and potential residents, housing, neighborhoods, transportation, and economic development inside the target area and buffer zone.

Jenkins expressed gratitude for the support of elected officials and hope for a coming renewal of neighborhoods and economic growth along the West North Avenue corridor.

“At the outset, I want to thank Governor Moore, for his unwavering support as well as Senator Hayes, and Delegate Amprey for their leadership and vision to establish the WNADA. Coppin State University, as an anchor institution for Baltimore, and a leader in urban higher education is the first HBCU in our nation to lead the revitalization of a major US city,” said Jenkins. “This renaissance of Baltimore, is profoundly important and long overdue and through meaningful partnerships and well thought out strategic planning, we will improve the human condition and transform this community.”

Williams expressed confidence that creation of economic opportunity will coexist with equity, historic preservation, and environmental sensitivity.

“We will revitalize historic communities along the West North Avenue Corridor so residents and businesses can thrive in an environmentally friendly area with economic equity, various housing options, reliable public transportation access, and neighborhood improvements, without displacement,” Williams said. “The Authority will fund development of diverse entertainment, commercial, and recreation with light industrial manufacturing and retail as a ‘Made in Baltimore’ tourist walkable destination safe site that creates living wage jobs for residents.”

WNADA has hosted several community forums since its inception, and connected with more than a dozen community associations across West Baltimore to gain insight into the needs and wants of the residents of the area.

Grant applications for the funds open later this year. You can find updates by visiting WNADA’s website at this link.

