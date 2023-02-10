Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and we’ve got you covered with options for a night out with a special someone, your best friends, or on your own. Celebrate this year’s love day your way.

The Italian chophouse Rec Pier Chop House, inside the Sagamore Pendry hotel in Fells Point, will offer a four-course fixed menu with wine pairings. The menu features entrees like lemon-ricotta risotto, roasted lamb leg and dry-aged bone-in ribeye for two. The hotel’s intimate bar, the Cannon Room, which features bourbon, rye, and premium whiskey, will also be open for cocktails all night.

Fells Point’s V-No Bar will host “Chocolate and Bubbly,” a wine and chocolate event Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. The waterfront bar will offer a tasting of chocolate, sparkling wine, and other spreads.

The Belvedere Hotel’s John Eager Howard ballroom will offer a $85 per person four-course meal with wine pairings. Entrees include lobster tail, herb-crusted rack of lamb, and teriyaki salmon. The hotel’s Owl Bar will also be available for drinks only.

From Monday, Feb. 13, through Wednesday, Feb. 15, Canton’s Bayside Cantina will feature a three-course meal with six different entrees to choose from, along with a complimentary glass of Prosecco for $45 per person.

On Valentine’s Day, Dylan’s Oyster Cellar‘s regular food menu will not be available. Instead, the Hampden restaurant will offer a special $65 per person three-course menu with vegan and non-dairy options.

In addition to their regular menu, Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen will feature a $60 prix-fixe menu that’s aphrodisiac-centered with lamb lollipops, rockfish imperial, and more. A full vegan menu for $45 and optional wine pairings for an additional $20 will be available as well.

Union Craft Brewing and the taproom’s food stall Carroll & Son Fine Foods have partnered for a love day event, offering three courses and three beers. The two will collaboratively offer a $75 per person menu with dishes such as vent coffee-rubbed short rib, country fried quail, and of course cold Union brews.

Local radio personality April Watts hosts “Afrodisiac: A Sensual Culinary Experience.” The ticketed event will take place Feb. 14 at Eat.Drink.Relax (EDR) in Mount Vernon with a live DJ as well as food and drink pairings that will be centered around getting you “in the mood.” The menu will include truffle macaroni and cheese, oysters, chocolate, and so much more

Valentine’s Day is not just for couples; it’s also a time for women to celebrate their friendships, and Baltimore has a plethora of “Galentine’s” events for just that purpose.

On Friday, Feb. 10, Federal Hill’s No Way Rose will host a Galentine’s dance party with a Taylor Swift theme starting at 8 p.m. Swifties are encouraged to dress in their favorite Taylor Swift gear. There will be themed cocktails, small plates, raffles, and giveaways.

Enjoy a Galentine’s Day Sip & Paint party at the Four-Seasons Hotel in Harbor East. Monday, Feb. 13, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., guests can experience a two-hour paint session with appetizers, desserts, and two complimentary drink tickets.

The Point in Fells is putting on a Galentine’s Day party Saturday, Feb 11. The ticketed event will feature a premium open bar, appetizers, a photo booth, permanent jewelry making, and DJ until 1 a.m.

Lastly, if you’re single and ready to mingle, Mount Vernon’s Cholitas Tacos is hosting a “Single Like a Pringle” meetup event. On Feb. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m., individuals will have the opportunity to meet other singles while enjoying tacos, $3 shots, and fishbowl margaritas.

