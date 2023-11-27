Baltimore Ravens fans are trying to stay strong in the face of losing one half of the dynamic duo, the injured Mark Andrews, who was Dorothy to Lamar Jackson’s Jerry Maguire in that Andrews completes Jackson.

Along comes Zay Flowers, completing some impressive sports plays of his own in yesterday’s Ravens-Chargers game with two touchdowns. But be still our nerdy, wordy hearts. He went further, performing a touchdown celebration that’s a play on words involving his own last name.

Using the football he’d carried into the endzone, he pretended to be a blushing bride, and with his back to his teammates, tossed the ball behind him for them to catch. (Get it? Flowers? Bouquet? As in, at a wedding?)

Lots of fans thought it was genuinely adorable and a contrast to the testerone-fueled, in-your-face touchdown celebrations adopted by others around the league. Those on Team Flowers ranged from the official USA Olympic Twitter account to your average Sunday Night Football viewer.

Absolutely perfect celebration. Worth every yard of that penalty. — Team USA (@TeamUSA) November 27, 2023

💐💐💐 — Baltimore Sports Fan (@88OriolesFan88) November 27, 2023

That was cute as hell — Mandy💋 (@MandyLove1001) November 27, 2023

We do!! 💐💍 — KT (@ravensflock92) November 27, 2023

Lamar Jackson? Not so much.

Still can’t stop laughing at Zay Flowers trying to explain to Lamar that his celebration wasn’t stupid. pic.twitter.com/y97bTLk8G0 — Zach Bollinger (@zachbollinger18) November 27, 2023

Ouch. It gets worse.

Lamar Jackson on Zay Flowers’ touchdown celebration: “That was ass”



💀💀💀💀pic.twitter.com/mJirGG31vc — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 27, 2023

Oh, noooooo! That’s gotta hurt! Zay’s a rookie, man, go easy!

Lots of fans took up for Flowers, saying, let the guy celebrate his own way, while others loved Jackson for keeping it real.

Bro just roasting his main man, the celebration was hilarious though lol — Adam (@Landofthebirds) November 27, 2023

LMFAOOOOOOOO Lamar funny as hell — Cedric Niggory (@Nasirbytheway) November 27, 2023

🤣🤣🤣 LJ the 🐐 — J 💨 (@lockedinJ) November 27, 2023

Maybe it's just 'cause I'm a Dad, but I found the whole flowers thing hilarious, once I realized what he was doing. — (((LOCK HIM UP! 🇮🇱🇺🇸🇺🇦✊🌊))) (@BenNiderberg) November 27, 2023

An interviewer even told Flowers what Jackson said, and Flowers took it like a champ.

Zay Flowers laughed when he was told Lamar Jackson called his first TD celebration “ass.”



“He said that on national television, too, but he ain’t understand that one.”



Zay did acknowledge that his celebration could’ve been better choreographed. pic.twitter.com/ZJNyU2jWmC — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) November 27, 2023

Yeah, we’ll go with Jackson just didn’t get it.

He going to stick with “he ain’t understand” 😂😂😂 — May (@May34015306) November 27, 2023

Flowers’ second touchdown celebration was better received, pulling the Ronaldo. Many fans are still cheering this dude’s creativity even if the team’s QB needs to be brought along a bit.

When Zay Flowers does this to get you a win by .88 to get to 10-2, he can do his Flowers toss anytime. pic.twitter.com/gieZ67aw1Z — Jorge Martin (@jorgemartin17) November 27, 2023

