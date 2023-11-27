Lamar Jackson looking away from Zay Flowers on the sideline
Screenshot from NFL Twitter/X Account

Baltimore Ravens fans are trying to stay strong in the face of losing one half of the dynamic duo, the injured Mark Andrews, who was Dorothy to Lamar Jackson’s Jerry Maguire in that Andrews completes Jackson.

Along comes Zay Flowers, completing some impressive sports plays of his own in yesterday’s Ravens-Chargers game with two touchdowns. But be still our nerdy, wordy hearts. He went further, performing a touchdown celebration that’s a play on words involving his own last name.

Using the football he’d carried into the endzone, he pretended to be a blushing bride, and with his back to his teammates, tossed the ball behind him for them to catch. (Get it? Flowers? Bouquet? As in, at a wedding?)

Lots of fans thought it was genuinely adorable and a contrast to the testerone-fueled, in-your-face touchdown celebrations adopted by others around the league. Those on Team Flowers ranged from the official USA Olympic Twitter account to your average Sunday Night Football viewer.

Lamar Jackson? Not so much.

Ouch. It gets worse.

Oh, noooooo! That’s gotta hurt! Zay’s a rookie, man, go easy!

Lots of fans took up for Flowers, saying, let the guy celebrate his own way, while others loved Jackson for keeping it real.

An interviewer even told Flowers what Jackson said, and Flowers took it like a champ.

Yeah, we’ll go with Jackson just didn’t get it.

Flowers’ second touchdown celebration was better received, pulling the Ronaldo. Many fans are still cheering this dude’s creativity even if the team’s QB needs to be brought along a bit.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *