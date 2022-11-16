Photos of Steve Martin and Martin Short when they were younger. Short and Martin will perform in Baltimore on Oct. 28, 2023.

Comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short will bring their live show, “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today,” to Lyric Baltimore on Oct. 28, 2023.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The performance will also feature Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko.

Short and Martin first met on the set of the 1986 film “Three Amigos.” The two men starred alongside Chevy Chase as three silent film stars whom residents of a small Mexican village mistake as real heroes tasked with stopping a bandit from extorting the town.

In 2021, Martin and Short were part of a new trio when they starred alongside Selena Gomez in the comedy mystery series “Only Murders in the Building.” Short, Martin, and Gomez play residents of a New York City apartment building who start a true crime podcast after one of their fellow tenants is found dead. The series released its second season on Hulu in June 2022.

Short and Martin launched their first live show, “A Very Stupid Conversation,” in 2015 and have been touring together since then. They released a Netflix special, “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life,” in 2018.

