M&T Bank will join Aspen Institute to award $100,000 in hyperlocal grants to Baltimore’s “Community Connectors” for the 2023 Weaver Awards.

“Weave: The Social Fabric Project” is an initiative of the Aspen Institute to recognize and support individuals and groups who foster community connections and build trust among neighbors.

According to the press announcement, “Amidst a time of division and distrust across the nation, the Weaver Awards aim to shine a spotlight on those unsung heroes in Baltimore who are actively working to bridge divides and create inclusive social fabrics. The Weaver Awards will provide $100,000 in grants, with each recipient receiving $5,000 to further their impactful projects.”

Previous awardees include Chin-Yer Wright, Tyde-Courtney Edwards, and Eze Jackson, who “continue to make significant contributions to their neighborhoods that were recognized and supported by the 2022 Weaver Awards,” according to the press release.

This is the third year of the Weaver Awards, which have recognized more than 30 Baltimoreans fostering “emotional well-being and a sense of belonging in their neighborhoods.” Their impact has included offering support to youth, families, new parents, revitalizing vacant lots, uniting neighbors through shared green spaces, and neighbors simply serving neighbors.

“Having grown up in Baltimore, I have seen the transformative power of weavers in my community,” said Dan Porterfield, president and CEO of the Aspen Institute, in a statement. “The Weaver Awards let us honor the neighbors who may not have titles but foster authentic connections and make every person feel seen, heard, and valued.”

The Weaver Awards are open to all residents of Baltimore City 18 years and older, and applications are open from now until Aug. 29. According to the press release, “[t]he online application is intentionally simple, asking a few questions about the people involved, the project, and the community. There’s no need for a detailed budget. A selection panel of community advocates and past awardees make the decisions and requires at least one neighbor recommendation to ensure people are recognized community connectors.”

Frederick Riley, executive director of the Weave Project, is convinced of the importance of recognizing those fostering healing and connection in the community.

“Weavers are showing us the way forward to heal our divisions across race, place, and beliefs as they come together again as neighbors who care about each other,” Riley said in a statement.

Augie Chiasera, regional president of M&T Bank, is proud to be associated with such an effort, seeing the value in such an investment.

“At M&T, we recognize that the strength and promise of Baltimore come from its neighborhoods,” Chiasera said. “The Weaver Awards are an excellent way to invest directly in those individuals who make our communities strong, and we are proud to participate in this important program.”

“The Weaver Awards has been an amazing ride,” said 2022 Awardee Olu Butterfly Woods of Reservoir Hill, who used her award to organize Garden Art Parties at Whitelock Community Farm, Park Heights Plantation, and other venues. “To have that push of energy, that vote of confidence, letting in of resources that Weave has been able to contribute, has been very pivotal for me. It came at a pivotal time to give me some momentum to do what I need to do for my community.”

According to the press release, anyone can nominate a neighbor, and everyone can get support for their own work, regardless of if they receive an award. To do so, they can join the Weave Baltimore online community, where they will meet other “weavers,” find out about resources, other grants, share experiences, and learn about free training available in public speaking and community organizing.

To get more information, apply for an award, or nominate a neighbor, click this link.

