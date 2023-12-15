West Baltimore is getting a funding boost to help revitalize the West North Avenue corridor.

Maryland’s West North Avenue Development Authority (WNADA) is offering $10 million in grant opportunities to subsidize residential and commercial developers bringing improved housing, retail, and green space opportunities to West Baltimore neighborhoods.

WNADA is the economic development authority for the State of Maryland to benefit Coppin State University and the neighborhoods of West Baltimore.

“At WNADA, we are committed to assisting neighborhoods, business owners, and developers to have access to the appropriate subsidy required,” said Chad Williams, executive director of WNADA. “These funds will allow small to mid-size developers, inclusive of small, minority, women-owned, and disadvantaged businesses, an opportunity to participate in the renaissance of West North Avenue.”

The development authority has partnered with community residents to create a community plan focusing on green space, transportation, economic development, and housing.

The grants will provide funding to help revitalize six targeted areas along the West North Avenue Corridor:

Walbrook Mill Redevelopment Site – $2.5 Million

Live @ Coppin – $1 Million

Retail Business Entrepreneur Incubator (Enterprise Zone) – $1 Million

600 W. North Avenue – $1 Million

W. North & McCulloh Street Restaurant Zone— $1 Million

Coppin Heights Revitalization Project – $1 Million

Innovation Ideas – $2.5 Million

Comprehensive Community Planning Meeting, December 2, 2023. Photo from WNADA Facebook page.

“The WNADA grants will provide much-needed support to Baltimore builders and communities,” said State Sen. Antonio Hayes, representing Marylands’ 40th district. “Our neighborhoods are ripe for an equitable and creative comeback. These investments not only address the disparities that have affected our communities for years, but create needed improvements to the social, economic, and cultural fabric.”

WNADA will submit phase one of their Comprehensive Neighborhood Revitalization Plan to Gov. Wes Moore and the General Assembly in the 2024 session. In developing the plan, the development authority is working with various Baltimore City departments and state agencies to foster economic growth for the area.

The second phase will focus on “key elements such as design guidelines, policy and rezoning approaches, alternative financing options and developer opportunity guidebooks,” according to the press release announcing the funding.

“Our objectives and goals are being identified and the voice of the community stakeholders is primary in our plan,” Williams said. “This is an evolving document that can be modified, as needed to address any major concerns of the community.”

“We hope to influence aspects of positive change with existing stakeholders and invite newcomers. This funding is a necessary aid for vendors interested in working in Baltimore City. The transformation will be heavy and collaborations with our Federal and City partners partnerships will be key,” Williams said.

Through the $10 million in grant opportunities, WNADA aims to encourage diverse economic development along the West North Avenue corridor.

“With this neighborhood plan, WNADA will work to create 2.7 miles of a more inviting commercial and residential corridor that serves community residents and fuels the growth of continued growth,” reads the press release.

