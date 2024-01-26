U.S. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Maryland) will not seek reelection at the end of his current term, announcing Friday that he will retire after more than 37 years of public office.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision for me because, now more than ever, Congress needs thoughtful, end-game representatives like me – members who care more about constituents and our country and less about cable news hits,” said Ruppersberger in a statement. “But it is time to pass the torch to a younger generation of leaders and I am looking forward to spending more time with my family.”

Ruppersberger’s retirement announcement will set in motion a race to fill his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Last year, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski considered running to replace U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, after the senator announced his own plans to retire. But Olszewski ultimately endorsed Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks for the seat.

Then, as questions swirled about Ruppersberger’s future in Congress, Olszewski explored the idea of running for the 2nd District congressman’s seat. As of yet, Olszewski has held off on formalizing any intentions to run as he waited for Ruppersberger’s decision, though he has been raising money for a potential campaign.

On Friday, Olszewski thanked his “friend and mentor” Ruppersberger for his service, calling the congressman “an unwavering force for good across the Baltimore region, throughout Maryland, and across the country.”

“While his retirement from public service will mark the end of an era, his legacy as one of greater Baltimore’s best leaders and storytellers will undoubtedly endure for generations to come,” Olszewski said in a statement.

Ruppersberger isn’t the only member of Maryland’s congressional delegation to be stepping down at the end of the current term. U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin and U.S. Rep. John Sarbanes announced last year that they, too, will not seek reelection. And U.S. Rep. David Trone has forgone a run for his own seat, instead vying to replace Cardin in the Senate.

A Baltimore native, Ruppersberger served two terms each as a Baltimore County Councilman and Baltimore County Executive – totaling 16 years in local government.

He was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2002, where he has represented Maryland’s Second Congressional District for more than 21 years.

Ruppersberger has served on the House Appropriations Committee for 12 years, during which time he has secured hundreds of millions of dollars to support the Chesapeake Bay, Port of Baltimore, schools, hospitals, police and fire departments, and other projects.

He is also chairman of the United States Naval Academy Board of Visitors, and co-chair of the bipartisan House Army Caucus. A staunch supporter of veterans and active-duty military personnel, Ruppersberger created “Operation Hero Miles” during his first year in Congress to allow travelers to donate their frequent flyer miles to deployed troops to alleviate the costs of paying for connecting flights home.

Cardin thanked Ruppersberger “for everything you have done for our state.”

“For Marylanders, Dutch Ruppersberger’s decision not to seek re-election is huge,” Cardin said in a statement. “He’s had an incredible career in public service for the people of Maryland – as a county exec, as a prosecutor and as a member of the House of Representatives. He has done so much to protect the security of our country and the economic progress of Maryland. He will be missed in the Congress of the United States.”

Sarbanes described Ruppersberger as “a dedicated public servant long before coming to DC.”

“From his time as a public defender to Baltimore County Executive to his 21-year tenure in Congress, he has always been a strong advocate for Maryland and put the needs of those he represents first,” Sarbanes said.

Though his name will not be on the ballot this election, Ruppersberger said he will continue serving the people of Maryland for his remaining months in Congress.

“There is still so much work left to do in the coming months, from passing responsible budget bills and addressing crime and immigration, to maintaining our national security at a time of extreme global upheaval,” he said. “I remain committed to finding bipartisan solutions, just as I have over the last two decades. And, of course, I will continue to provide the same first-rate service my constituents have come to expect and deserve.”

