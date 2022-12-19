The former Shofer’s Furniture warehouse in Otterbein is the site of a planned 165-unit apartment building. Photo by Kevin Lynch/SouthBmore.

Baltimore-based Workshop Development is planning a six-story apartment building at 810 Leadenhall St. in Otterbein/Sharp-Leadenhall. The development would replace the two-story, 81,390 sq. ft. former Shofer’s Furniture warehouse which also currently includes tenants Protean Books & Records and Apple TV’s Lady in the Lake.

The property at 810 Leadenhall St. was purchased by MOSB Holdings LLC in July for $3,045,000, according to state records.

Workshop Development has already held one community meeting and plans on holding another in the near future. Workshop Development Principal Doug Schmidt told SouthBMore.com they took the community feedback to heart. He added that while they won’t be able to accommodate everyone’s wishes, they will make some revisions to the plan.

The proposed building will have about 165 market-rate apartments and 165 parking spaces in a two-level interior garage. The project will have street access units along Leadenhall St. to keep a “similar rhythm” to the nearby rowhomes. There will not be any retail.

Schmidt said there will likely be some “fairly small” units that will be available at a lower price.

The Shofer’s warehouse will be torn down, but Workshop Development plans on saving the corner facade at Leadenhall St. and Henrietta S. which is the oldest part of the building.

