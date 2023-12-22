It’s common to debate whether or not Maryland is part of the South.

Some might say, with its arabbers, lemon sticks and charm, that it is southern. If that’s the case, founders, entrepreneurs and those who might want to make money moves in 2024 may not want to get their black-eyed peas to eat ahead of the clock striking 12 — a tradition for mostly African-American families on New Year’s Eve.

But whether it’s cleaning your room, kissing someone at midnight, joining a gym or any other superstitious claim or resolution, everyone has their habits and hopes for a prosperous life in the new year.

In that spirit, 18 regional tech and community leaders, including a few with work relevant to Baltimore that are based elsewhere, shared their hopes for 2024. (No one mentioned black-eyed peas — maybe Baltimore isn’t Southern?) Check out their reflections below, edited for length and clarity:

