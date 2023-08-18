The Baltimore City Police announced the arrest of a suspect related to the July 2nd Brooklyn Day mass shooting on Thursday evening.

Tristan Brian Jackson, an 18 year-old, was arrested and taken into police custody on charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to attempt murder, and 41 related charges, according to police. He was arrested on the 300 Block of North Gay Street.

Jackson is being held at Central Booking Intake Facility with charges for seven counts of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder, seven counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, and 41 other related charges, say police.

Interim Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a written statement that police are still working “tirelessly” on the case.

“While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the families of all the victims and the Baltimore community,” said Worley.

