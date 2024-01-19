On Presidents Day Weekend, Max’s Taphouse will host its 20th Annual Belgian Beer Festival, featuring the largest selection of Belgian Beer on draft in the United States.

In preparation for this milestone, Max’s has amassed a collection of more than 100 kegs from esteemed Belgian breweries, rarely available on draft outside Belgium. There will also be a variety of specialty bottles, complementing the already extensive draft selection. Specialty food items will be crafted for the weekend, including delicacies featuring Chimay Trappist cheese sourced directly from the Abbey.

Additionally, Max’s will serve 30 kegs in alternative styles, including lagers, wheat ales, porters, ciders, kolsches, sours, and stouts. This will bring the tap system to 113 draft lines.

Max’s Taphouse joined the official Chimay Club, which confirms its status as a top Chimay seller globally. To mark the occasion, Luc “BoBo” Van Mechelen, the Brand Ambassador for Chimay, will make a special guest appearance on Feb. 16 for a “meet and cheers!” Bobo is a Belgian native and has played a pivotal role in the success of Belgian Beer in the United States.

The Taphouse will provide indoor seating and outdoor parklets, pending the weather. If you prefer to enjoy the experience at home, Max’s makes the draft beers available for purchase in 8 oz., 19.2 oz., and 32 oz. pours.

If attendees of the festival would like to make a Fells Point weekend of it, The Admiral Fell Inn and The Inn at Henderson’s Wharf are offering discounted rates for Belgian Beer Fest guests.

Entrance to the Belgian Beer Festival is free, and attendees must be 21 years or older. Max’s Taphouse is located at 737 S. Broadway, Baltimore, MD.

For more information about the weekend’s festivities, please visit Max’s Taphouse’s website, or their Facebook Event page.

