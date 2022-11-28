Fireworks shoot over Baltimore’s Washington Monument during a previous year’s monument lighting event. Photo by Joe Cardamone.

Baltimore’s Washington Monument will be lit up for the holidays during a ceremony Dec. 1 at Mount Vernon Place.

Starting at 5 p.m., the event will feature food and drink vendors and live performances leading up to the monument lighting at 8 p.m.

Now celebrating its 51st year, the monument lighting is being newly managed by the Mount Vernon Place Conservancy.

The nonprofit was founded in 2008 and partnered with Baltimore City in 20212 to oversee the upkeep of the Washington Monument and Mount Vernon Place. In 2019, the Conservancy took over one of Mount Vernon’s most popular annual events, Flower Mart, which returned after a two-year hiatus in 2022.

Thursday’s event will welcome more than 20 local food vendors, as well as local beer, mead, and wine vendors.

The footprint for the food and drink vendors will be expanded this year in an effort to reduce wait times, according to the Mount Vernon Place Conservancy.

“We’ve spread out the food vendors between the West and the North squares, and there are bar concessions in these squares, as well as the South,” said Lance Humphries, executive director of the Conservancy, in a statement. “We hope guests check out the map online before they arrive to plan their trip. It is a busy and exciting jam-packed evening!”

Visitors can find a map of local bars and restaurants here.

Attendees can enjoy holiday music performed by musicians from the Baltimore School for the Arts, OrchKids, the Peabody Brass Ensemble, Brandon Woody, and the Morgan State University Choir.

Then, at 8 p.m., there will be a fireworks display designed by Baltimore-based company Image Engineering, which produces laser and pyrotechnic shows and other events.

Former WBAL-TV investigative reporter Jayne Miller will serve as the emcee.

Parking near the monument will be limited, the Conservancy said, but drivers can find a map of parking locations and prices here.

The Conservancy is working to improve the area surrounding the Washington Monument, said Humphries.

“While we’ve restored the Washington Monument, there remains much work to do to restore the parks for the future,” Humphries said. “If you look closely, the historic fabric is literally crumbling. We are currently in the middle of a $12 million capital campaign to restore the North and South Squares.”

Like this: Like Loading...