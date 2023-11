By Carl McManus, Capital News Service

An auction is underway for a 1914 Baltimore News baseball card of George Herman “Babe” Ruth. The card depicts Ruth, a Baltimore native, when he was still a pitcher in the Baltimore Orioles’ organization and is expected to compete with the record for the priciest baseball card ever sold at $12.6 million.

Bids can be placed at robertedwardauctions.com through Dec. 3.

Like this: Like Loading...