Thursday, September 28th
6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Grab your ticket to a Taste of Kenilworth: An International Food & Wine Experience at The Shops at Kenilworth. Your $30 ticket includes a souvenir wine glass, food and wine tastings from different regions, in-store exclusives, music, entertainment, and more. Proceeds benefit Port Discovery.
Limited tickets are available.
Co-hosted by @baltimorefoodscene
Ticket-holders will receive additional event details leading up to 9/28.
*Please note this event is for guests age 21+ older.*
Refunds are not available for the event. Proceeds will go to Port Discovery.