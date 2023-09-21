Thursday, September 28th
6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Grab your ticket to a Taste of Kenilworth: An International Food & Wine Experience at The Shops at Kenilworth. Your $30 ticket includes a souvenir wine glass, food and wine tastings from different regions, in-store exclusives, music, entertainment, and more. Proceeds benefit Port Discovery.

PURCHASE TICKET

Limited tickets are available.

Co-hosted by @baltimorefoodscene

Ticket-holders will receive additional event details leading up to 9/28.

*Please note this event is for guests age 21+ older.*

Refunds are not available for the event. Proceeds will go to Port Discovery.

