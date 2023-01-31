In the coming months, Tayla McCray, a fifth-grade student who attends Furley Elementary School in Baltimore City, will watch her soon-to-be old school transform into a new place. But McCray said she wants to remember the ‘great times’, like when she and her dad dressed up for the father-daughter dance.

She’s excited for her peers because she’s already continuing her educational journey by attending middle school next year.

“I hope all of the future Furley Foxes [the school’s mascot], have the same rich experience,” she said.

Baltimore City officials, public school leaders, and community members gathered in the Frankford neighborhood to celebrate the start of the construction of Furley Elementary School on Monday morning.

Maurice Gaskins, director of construction for Baltimore City Public Schools said the school district relocated students nearly eight years ago due to structural issues.

The roof of the school on Furley Avenue is lined with five-gallon buckets.

“The building is failing structurally,” Gaskins said. “So we have buckets up there filled with cement, as a counterweight to help to keep the facade in place.”

The project was finally approved to start construction through a partnership with Maryland’s Interagency Commission on School Construction, known as the IAC, and money from Baltimore City Schools’ Capital funding, Gaskins said.

The district estimated $35.5 million for the project during a state meeting in 2020.

Principal Greta Cephas said it’s been a “very long journey” and looks forward to welcoming students to the renovated building starting in 2024.

Furley Elementary is currently housed in the building previously known as Thurgood Marshall High School, but the Furley Recreation Center is still up and running in the building. With the help of funding from the federal American Rescue Plan, the center will get an upgrade as well.

Read more (and listen) at WYPR.

Like this: Like Loading...