Get ready to kick off the Annapolis Film Festival in style! Searchlight Pictures’ highly-acclaimed film, CHEVALIER, will light up the screen and set the tone for an unforgettable evening on Thursday, March 23rd at 7:15 PM in the Main Theatre at Maryland Hall. You won’t want to miss the excitement of the red-carpet event, which starts at 6:30 PM and features special guests from the world of film and entertainment. The fun continues after the film, as we party the night away under the Grand Tent on the front lawn of Maryland Hall. This exclusive after-party is only available to Opening Night Ticket Holders and Festival Pass Holders (limited quantity available), so don’t miss your chance to be a part of the action!

Tickets and passes are available now at www.annapolisfilmfestival.org. Make sure to grab your Opening Night Ticket for just $50 – this includes access to the after-party! Festival Passes are available for $195, giving you full access to all the festival has to offer. Upgrade to a Premium Pass for $350, and enjoy VIP treatment throughout the festival. Individual tickets can also be purchased for just $15. Whatever your preference, we’ve got you covered – get ready to join us for an incredible night of film and fun!

For more information, visit www.annapolisfilmfestival.com.

